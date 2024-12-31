South Florida plays conference rival East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (8-5) at South Florida Bulls (7-6) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5;…

East Carolina Pirates (8-5) at South Florida Bulls (7-6)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Reid and South Florida host RJ Felton and East Carolina in AAC action.

The Bulls are 5-1 in home games. South Florida scores 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 away from home. East Carolina ranks third in the AAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 6.8.

South Florida’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Pirates match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls.

Felton is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

