South Florida hosts Stetson following Ellison’s 20-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-6) at South Florida Bulls (4-3)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits South Florida after Mehki scored 20 points in Stetson’s 92-77 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bulls have gone 2-0 in home games. South Florida has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters have gone 0-2 away from home. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jamie Phillips Jr. averaging 5.4.

South Florida is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Abramo Canka is averaging 11.7 points for the Hatters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

