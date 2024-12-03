South Florida hosts Stetson after Ellison’s 20-point game

Stetson Hatters (1-6) at South Florida Bulls (4-3) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -16.5; over/under…

Stetson Hatters (1-6) at South Florida Bulls (4-3)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -16.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits South Florida after Mehki scored 20 points in Stetson’s 92-77 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bulls have gone 2-0 in home games. South Florida is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hatters have gone 0-2 away from home. Stetson gives up 82.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.6 points per game.

South Florida scores 78.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 82.7 Stetson allows. Stetson averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Jennings is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.1 points.

Abramo Canka is averaging 11.7 points for the Hatters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.