South Florida hosts No. 9 Duke after Fournier’s 23-point game

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at South Florida Bulls (6-6)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke faces South Florida after Toby Fournier scored 23 points in Duke’s 93-58 victory over the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulls are 6-1 on their home court. South Florida scores 61.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 on the road. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Jadyn Donovan averaging 7.1.

South Florida’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Duke allows. Duke scores 23.5 more points per game (82.8) than South Florida gives up (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Brito is averaging 5.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulls.

Taina Mair is averaging 5.3 points and four assists for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.