South Florida hosts Fournier and No. 9 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at South Florida Bulls (6-6) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) at South Florida Bulls (6-6)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits South Florida after Toby Fournier scored 23 points in Duke’s 93-58 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 at home. South Florida is ninth in the AAC scoring 61.5 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 on the road. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Jadyn Donovan averaging 7.1.

South Florida is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Duke allows to opponents. Duke averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulls.

Fournier is averaging 13.3 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.