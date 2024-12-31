South Florida hosts Breland and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (5-7, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (5-7, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-6, 1-0 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits South Florida after Hayleigh Breland scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 64-50 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bulls are 7-1 in home games. South Florida averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 49ers are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Charlotte averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Florida’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Bulls and 49ers match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mama Dembele is averaging 6.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulls.

Breland is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 62.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.