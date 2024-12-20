South Florida Bulls take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on 3-game losing streak

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-10, 0-2 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-6) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-10, 0-2 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-6)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida comes into the matchup with Texas A&M-Commerce as losers of three straight games.

The Bulls have gone 3-1 at home. South Florida averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions have gone 0-8 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 64.3 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 77.6 South Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

