South Florida Bulls face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on 3-game losing streak

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-10, 0-2 Southland) at South Florida Bulls (5-6)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to stop its three-game skid when the Bulls play Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Bulls are 3-1 in home games. South Florida has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions have gone 0-8 away from home. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Florida’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

