South Florida and East Carolina face off in conference showdown

East Carolina Pirates (8-5) at South Florida Bulls (7-6)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: RJ Felton and East Carolina visit Jayden Reid and South Florida on Tuesday.

The Bulls have gone 5-1 in home games. South Florida ranks third in the AAC with 15.9 assists per game led by Reid averaging 4.5.

The Pirates have gone 0-1 away from home. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by C.J. Walker averaging 11.2.

South Florida averages 78.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 70.5 East Carolina allows. East Carolina has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The Bulls and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulls.

Felton is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.