South Dakota visits Montana State after Larkins’ 30-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (3-5) at Montana State Bobcats (6-1)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Montana State after Grace Larkins scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 95-88 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in home games. Montana State is third in the Big Sky scoring 72.6 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Coyotes have gone 0-1 away from home. South Dakota ranks third in the Summit shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Montana State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.1% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marah Dykstra is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bobcats.

Alexi Hempe averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

