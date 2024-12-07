South Dakota visits McLaughlin and Northern Arizona

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-3)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays South Dakota after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-76 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-0 at home. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.1.

The Coyotes have gone 1-3 away from home. South Dakota leads the Summit League scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

Northern Arizona makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). South Dakota averages 20.0 more points per game (87.8) than Northern Arizona allows (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 22.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

Chase Forte is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Coyotes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.