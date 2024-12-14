South Dakota takes home win streak into matchup with Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (4-7) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (4-7)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Coyotes take on Wyoming.

The Coyotes have gone 3-2 at home. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit scoring 70.6 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Cowgirls are 0-3 on the road. Wyoming is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

South Dakota is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Wyoming allows to opponents. Wyoming averages 61.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 76.7 South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexi Hempe is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 12.5 points.

Allyson Fertig is averaging 18.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

