South Dakota takes home win streak into matchup with Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (4-7) Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (4-7)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Coyotes take on Wyoming.

The Coyotes have gone 3-2 in home games. South Dakota is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowgirls have gone 0-3 away from home. Wyoming has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 61.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 76.7 South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Larkins is shooting 47.6% and averaging 22.8 points for the Coyotes.

Allyson Fertig is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.