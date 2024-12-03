South Dakota State visits Montana after Cluff’s 20-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Montana Grizzlies (5-3) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Montana Grizzlies (5-3)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Montana after Oscar Cluff scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 78-62 victory against the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers.

The Grizzlies are 5-0 in home games. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 5.0.

The Jackrabbits play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. South Dakota State scores 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Montana makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). South Dakota State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Cluff is averaging 18.3 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

