South Dakota State set for road matchup with the Ball State Cardinals

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) at Ball State Cardinals (5-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays South Dakota State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Ball State scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 on the road. South Dakota State is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

Ball State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State scores 7.8 more points per game (70.5) than Ball State allows (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lachelle Austin is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 steals.

Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

