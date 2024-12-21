South Dakota State plays No. 6 Texas, aims for 4th straight road win

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hits the road against No. 6 Texas aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Longhorns have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 on the road. South Dakota State is second in the Summit with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 6.0.

Texas averages 90.5 points, 29.0 more per game than the 61.5 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 57.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.