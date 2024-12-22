South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, aim for 8th straight win

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-2) at Texas Longhorns (11-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory against No. 6 Texas.

The Longhorns have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas is 10-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 on the road. South Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas scores 90.5 points, 29.0 more per game than the 61.5 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 16.7 more points per game (72.8) than Texas gives up (56.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Longhorns.

Paige Meyer is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Jackrabbits.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

