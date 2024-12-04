South Dakota State hosts Eastern Washington after Howard’s 21-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits South Dakota State after Peyton Howard scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 67-58 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

South Dakota State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Eastern Washington averages 66.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the 66.0 South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 16.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jackrabbits.

Howard is averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

