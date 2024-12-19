South Dakota State beats Chadron State 87-72

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kalen Garry’s 16 points helped South Dakota State defeat Chadron State 87-72 on Thursday night. Garry…

Garry went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Jackrabbits (9-5). Joe Sayler scored 16 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Zy Wright led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Darrius Miles added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Chadron State. Jalen Thomas had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

