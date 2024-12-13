South Dakota plays Western Illinois after Forte’s 25-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-4) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-4)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Western Illinois after Chase Forte scored 25 points in South Dakota’s 82-81 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Coyotes are 7-0 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit League averaging 40.2 points in the paint. Cameron Fens leads the Coyotes with 7.5.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-2 away from home. Western Illinois averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Dakota averages 86.8 points, 19.8 more per game than the 67.0 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forte is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Coyotes.

Marko Maletic is averaging 15.7 points for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

