South Dakota plays Idaho State following Forte’s 20-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (3-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Idaho State after Chase Forte scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 96-79 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Coyotes are 5-0 on their home court. South Dakota averages 87.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bengals are 1-4 on the road. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

South Dakota averages 87.1 points, 22.7 more per game than the 64.4 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Dylan Darling is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bengals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

