South Dakota faces Montana State following Larkins’ 30-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (3-5) at Montana State Bobcats (6-1)

Bozeman, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Montana State after Grace Larkins scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 95-88 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in home games. Montana State averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Coyotes are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota is the Summit leader with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 5.5.

Montana State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 15.9 more points per game (73.5) than Montana State allows to opponents (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marah Dykstra is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Larkins is averaging 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Coyotes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

