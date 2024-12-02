South Carolina women’s basketball team receives national championship and SEC title rings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina received its national championship and Southeastern Conference title rings during a ceremony at the…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina received its national championship and Southeastern Conference title rings during a ceremony at the Gamecocks’ arena in front of several hundred fans on Monday night.

Players signed autographs while coach Dawn Staley posed for pictures with fans before the team received its latest hardware.

South Carolina went 38-0 last season en route to the national title, winning SEC regular-season and tournament championships along the way.

The players wore shirts that read, “Ring Us.”

The national championship ring memorializes South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament titles in 2017, 2022 and last season, with those years circled by the words “National Champions.”

The SEC title ring features the team’s capital “C” logo and its Gamecocks mascot.

This year’s Gamecocks (7-1) moved up a spot to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and host No. 8 Duke on Thursday night.

