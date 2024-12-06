South Carolina Upstate visits Western Carolina following Stansberry’s 24-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-4) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-4)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays South Carolina Upstate after Cord Stansberry scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 86-74 win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 in home games. Western Carolina is seventh in the SoCon with 14.7 assists per game led by Chevalier Emery averaging 2.1.

The Spartans have gone 0-6 away from home. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Skinner averaging 2.0.

Western Carolina is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.5% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game Western Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emery is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Mister Dean is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.