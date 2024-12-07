South Carolina Upstate visits Western Carolina after Stansberry’s 24-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-4) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (3-4)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays South Carolina Upstate after Cord Stansberry scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 86-74 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 in home games. Western Carolina is seventh in the SoCon scoring 75.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-6 in road games. South Carolina Upstate allows 84.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Western Carolina scores 75.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 84.1 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chevalier Emery is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.9 points.

Karmani Gregory is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.