South Carolina Upstate visits South Carolina after Thomas’ 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -25; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate after Jamarii Thomas scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 75-68 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Gamecocks are 4-1 on their home court. South Carolina averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Mister Dean averaging 5.7.

South Carolina scores 75.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 82.8 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 65.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gamecocks.

Dean is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals for the Spartans.

