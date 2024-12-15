South Carolina Upstate takes on Drake, aims to end 4-game skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-9) at Drake Bulldogs (4-5) Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-9) at Drake Bulldogs (4-5)

Des Moines, Iowa; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate comes into the matchup with Drake after losing four in a row.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Drake averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-5 on the road. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

Drake averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.4 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Cassie Gallagher averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

