South Carolina Upstate faces No. 13 Kansas State, aims to halt 3-game skid

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-8) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-1)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate looks to end its three-game skid with a victory against No. 13 Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Kansas State is second in college basketball with 23.0 assists per game led by Serena Sundell averaging 5.9.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is the Big South leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 6.2.

Kansas State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). South Carolina Upstate averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.6 per game Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayoka Lee is scoring 17.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Gordan is averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

