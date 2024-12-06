South Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (7-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

East Carolina Pirates (7-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Gamecocks face East Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in home games. South Carolina scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

South Carolina averages 75.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 68.9 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than South Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.8 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gamecocks.

RJ Felton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.