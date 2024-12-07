South Carolina takes home win streak into matchup with East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (7-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

East Carolina Pirates (7-2) at South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -10.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Gamecocks face East Carolina.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-1 at home. South Carolina is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. East Carolina is 1-0 in one-possession games.

South Carolina makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). East Carolina scores 12.3 more points per game (79.4) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 61.5% and averaging 15.8 points for the Gamecocks.

RJ Felton is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

