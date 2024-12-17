South Carolina State visits South Carolina Upstate on 3-game road slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-9) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-9)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Bulldogs face South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in road games. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 5.0.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmani Gregory is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Spartans.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

