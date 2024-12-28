South Carolina State visits Okot and Mississippi State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays South Carolina State after Madina Okot scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 70-52 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 26.3 rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 5.0.

Mississippi State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). South Carolina State averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while averaging 10.1 points.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.