South Carolina State visits Mississippi State following Okot’s 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts South Carolina State after Madina Okot scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 70-52 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Mississippi State is 9-1 against opponents over .500.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home.

Mississippi State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). South Carolina State averages 49.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 52.2 Mississippi State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okot is averaging 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ali Hardwell is averaging 6.3 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.