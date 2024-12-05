South Carolina State visits Longwood on 4-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Longwood Lancers (4-4) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Longwood Lancers (4-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Longwood.

The Lancers are 2-2 in home games. Longwood ranks second in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Longwood averages 72.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 65.9 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki McIntyre is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

Mekayla Lumpkin averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 4.2 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc.

