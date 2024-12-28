South Carolina State visits Georgia following Montgomery’s 22-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-8) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-8) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts South Carolina State after Deshayne Montgomery scored 22 points in Georgia’s 81-65 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.4.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 2-7 on the road. South Carolina State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Georgia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State scores 11.7 more points per game (75.2) than Georgia allows to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the South Carolina State Bulldogs, while averaging 8.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

