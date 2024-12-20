South Carolina State visits Bruce and Coastal Carolina

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts South Carolina State after Mallory Bruce scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina’s 96-64 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Chanticleers have gone 5-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 18.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 3.0.

Coastal Carolina scores 78.9 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.1 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Chanticleers.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 10.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

