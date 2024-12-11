South Carolina State takes on Winthrop after Reed’s 22-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Winthrop after Shaunice Reed scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 70-65 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. Winthrop is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road.

Winthrop scores 67.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 66.0 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciara Harris is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.3 points.

Reed is averaging 9.4 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

