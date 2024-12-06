South Carolina State takes on Longwood on 7-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Longwood Lancers (4-4) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Longwood Lancers (4-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup with Longwood as losers of seven games in a row.

The Lancers have gone 2-2 in home games. Longwood is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. South Carolina State averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Longwood is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.7% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 48.0 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 60.8 Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki McIntyre is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lancers.

Taniya McGown is averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

