South Carolina State plays South Carolina Upstate on 3-game road slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-7) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-9)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State travels to South Carolina Upstate looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Spartans are 3-1 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-6 away from home. South Carolina State has a 3-4 record against opponents above .500.

South Carolina Upstate averages 76.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 69.9 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals for the Spartans.

Drayton Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

