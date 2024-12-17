Live Radio
South Carolina State plays Charleston Southern, aims to break home slide

The Associated Press

December 17, 2024, 3:43 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State is looking to stop its five-game home slide with a win against Charleston Southern.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in home games. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 18.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 2.8.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-5 away from home. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 25.6% from 3-point range.

South Carolina State’s average of 2.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is averaging 9.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Catherine Alben is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 51.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

