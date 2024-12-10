South Carolina State faces Winthrop following Reed’s 22-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at Winthrop Eagles (5-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State faces Winthrop after Shaunice Reed scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 70-65 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-5 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Winthrop is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State has shot at a 35.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciara Harris averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc.

Reed is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

