South Carolina State faces Charleston Southern, seeks to end 11-game slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-8) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to break its 11-game slide when the Bulldogs play Charleston Southern.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 in home games. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 on the road. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South scoring 21.6 points per game in the paint led by Catherine Alben averaging 7.0.

South Carolina State scores 49.3 points per game, 26.5 fewer points than the 75.8 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is scoring 9.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs.

Alben is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 47.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 51.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

