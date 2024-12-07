South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the McNeese Cowgirls

McNeese Cowgirls (4-4) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese and South…

McNeese Cowgirls (4-4) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese and South Carolina State square off in Farmville, Virginia.

The Bulldogs have a 1-9 record in non-conference games.

The Cowgirls are 4-4 in non-conference play. McNeese leads the Southland with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilnie Joseph averaging 2.1.

South Carolina State averages 49.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 61.0 McNeese gives up. McNeese scores 8.1 more points per game (74.1) than South Carolina State allows (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taniya McGown averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Mireia Yespes is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.