South Carolina State Bulldogs play the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (2-7) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William…

William & Mary Tribe (2-7) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and South Carolina State square off in Farmville, Virginia.

The Bulldogs have a 1-10 record in non-conference games. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 2.0.

The Tribe are 2-7 in non-conference play. William & Mary gives up 63.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.5 points per game.

South Carolina State’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 53.9 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 65.6 South Carolina State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is averaging 7.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Bella Nascimento is averaging 13 points for the Tribe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.