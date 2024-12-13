South Carolina plays South Carolina Upstate following Thomas’ 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate after Jamarii Thomas scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 75-68 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Gamecocks are 4-1 on their home court. South Carolina is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Mister Dean averaging 12.5.

South Carolina’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate scores 11.6 more points per game (78.8) than South Carolina allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Carmelo Adkins is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.6 points.

