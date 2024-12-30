South Carolina hosts Parrish and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -18.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits South Carolina after Carl Parrish scored 23 points in Presbyterian’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-1 at home. South Carolina scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-6 on the road. Presbyterian is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Presbyterian averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 65.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Gamecocks.

Kory Mincy is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

