South Carolina hosts Lakhin and No. 25 Clemson

Clemson Tigers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (7-3)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Clemson visits South Carolina after Viktor Lakhin scored 23 points in Clemson’s 87-82 overtime loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 in home games. South Carolina averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Clemson is third in the ACC giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

South Carolina’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gamecocks.

Chase Hunter is averaging 16 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

