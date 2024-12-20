South Alabama Jaguars play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (4-6) DeLand, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and South Alabama…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (4-6)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and South Alabama square off in DeLand, Florida.

The Jaguars are 4-6 in non-conference play. South Alabama is fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Gonzalez averaging 4.8.

The Wildcats are 2-8 in non-conference play. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.7.

South Alabama is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 63.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 69.8 South Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyria Walker is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaguars.

Nicholson is averaging 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

