South Alabama hosts Jacksonville State following Pierre’s 30-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (5-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on South Alabama after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 30 points in Jacksonville State’s 89-59 win over the Columbia International Rams.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 in home games. South Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the road. Jacksonville State is the CUSA leader with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 6.3.

South Alabama averages 73.1 points, 6.7 more per game than the 66.4 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State scores 15.2 more points per game (80.3) than South Alabama allows (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Pierre is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

