South Alabama defeats James Madison 77-49

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Myles Corey’s 19 points helped South Alabama defeat James Madison 77-49 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Corey added seven assists and three steals for the Jaguars (8-4). Barry Dunning Jr. shot 7 for 12 to add 16 points. Judah Brown finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Bryce Lindsay led the way for the Dukes (6-6) with 12 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 10 points for James Madison. Eddie Ricks III also put up seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

